GUWAHATI: The probe into the death of a minor girl at Dhula in Assam has picked up pace.

Executive magistrate of Dalgaon in Assam – Ashirbad Hazarika – has surrendered before the criminal investigation department (CID).

Ashirbad Hazarika is an Assam Land and Revenue Service (ALRS) officer of the 2019 batch.

Following Hazarika’s surrender, the CID of Assam police immediately took him into custody.

On November 9, the CID of Assam police had summoned the executive magistrate in connection with the death case.

However, Ashirbad Hazarika failed to appear before the CID.

It may be mentioned here that Hazarika allegedly had declared that the minor girl died by suicide, without visiting the incident site.

Notably, several high-profile arrests have been made thus far in the case.

Also read: Assam: Primary school dropout rate nearly doubled in 2022

APS officer Rajmohan Roy – suspended superintendent of police (SP) of Darrang district in Assam – was arrested by the CID of Assam police on Thursday.

Roy has been accused of concealing findings of the investigation into the death of the minor girl.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 8), the CID of Assam police arrested Rupam Phukan, the suspended additional SP of Darrang district, for “unfairly handling” the death case of the minor girl.

Three doctors of Mangaldai civil hospital in Assam – Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi and Anupam Sharma – were also arrested for allegedly providing a fake post-mortem report in connection with the death of the minor girl.

Earlier, CID arrested sub-inspector Utpal Bora, the then officer-in-charge of Dhula police station in Assam after collecting adequate evidence that he allegedly took illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused.

Also read: Third round of Assam-Mizoram border talks likely on November 17

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police chief to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Accordingly, the case was transferred to CID on August 12 and a day-to-day investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior officers.

The minor girl, who was working as a domestic help at the house of one Krishna Kamal Baruah in the Dhula area, was found dead in the house on June 11.