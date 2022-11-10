GUWAHATI: The third round of Assam-Mizoram border talks is likely to be held on November 17.

The third round of Assam-Mizoram border talks is likely to be held in Guwahati.

Notably, the third round of talks between the state governments of Assam and Mizoram will be of ministerial level.

The Mizoram delegation would be headed by state home minister Lalchamliana.

On the other hand, Assam minister Atul Bora is expected to lead the Assam team.

Three Mizoram districts- Aizawl, Mamit and Kolasib share a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.

While Mizoram regarded the inner line reserve forest notified in 1875 as its historical boundary, Assam accepted the survey of India’s map in 1933 as its constitutional boundary.