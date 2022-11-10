GUWAHATI: A crucial round of chief ministerial level talks between the Northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was held in Guwahati on Thursday (November 10).

While the Assam delegation was led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu headed the team from the frontier state.

The meeting was held at the Koinadhora state guest house in Guwahati, Assam.

Discussions were held on the progress achieved thus far by the regional committees, which were jointly-headed by ministers of both the states.

“Deliberated on the progress achieved by regional committees jointly headed by ministers in the two states, among other issues,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Also read: Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 reported in West Siang

Deliberations were also held on the issues that are under dispute, which will be discussed the the subsequent round of talks.

“I am certain that the two states would soon reach an agreement that would take care of sensitivities and aspirations of all,” the Assam CM added.

The meeting held on Thursday (November 10) between the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is “a follow-up of Namsai Declaration”.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has termed the meeting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as a “watershed moment in our collective resolve to address outstanding issues amicably”.

The chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu respectively, on July 15, had signed the ‘historic’ Namsai Declaration.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu had signed the Namsai Declaration in a bid to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

According to the Namsai Declaration, the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh agreed to bring down the number of contested villages from 126 to 86.