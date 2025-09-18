Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested two suspected drug smugglers and recovered Brown Sugar (a heroin derivative) and World is Your (WY) methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs 40 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests took place in Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, during two separate operations conducted over the past 24 hours.

The operations were based on intelligence inputs from across the border.

In the first case, authorities intercepted a silver-colored Eeco van (registration AS 01BQ 7850) at the Naka Check Post. The driver, Md Nousad (21) of Kakching district, was arrested.

Seized from him were 50 packets of WY tablets weighing 10.8 kg, the van, and a mobile phone.

Following interrogation, security forces intercepted another Eeco van (registration AS 04Y 0983) at the same check post. The driver, Hengougin Haokip (23) of Kangpokpi district, was arrested.

Seized from him were 11 soap cases containing 125 grams of Brown Sugar, the vehicle, and a mobile phone.