Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications in 2025 from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support Staff-III for the National Health Research Priority (NHRP) project entitled, “ICMR’s Multistate Implementation research study on integration of screening and management of mental and substance use disorders with other Non-communicable (ICMRMINDS),” funded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India.

Name of post : Project Technical Support Staff-III

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Essential Qualification :

Three Years Graduate in Public Health/ Psychology/Nursing/Social Work + Three Years’ Experience, OR Post Graduate in Public Health/ Psychology/Nursing/Social Work.

Desirable:

1. Candidates with atleast one year experience in health sector/mental healthcare settings are desired

2. B.Sc Nursing candidates with at least one year experience of community health service are also encouraged to apply

3. Experience in preparing and contributing to research publications in indexed and peer reviewed journals

4. Hands-on experience with statistical and qualitative data analysis software (Epi Info/ SPSS/ STATA/ Atlas.ti. etc.)

5. Well?versed in MS Office applications and related digital tools

6. Strong interpersonal communication and negotiation skills

7. Highly organized and detail-oriented

8. Willingness for regular travel

9. Commitment to data quality and ethical research practices

10. Fluency (spoken and written) in English and Assamese

Consolidated Emoluments : Rs. 28,000/- + HRA, as admissible at AIIMS Guwahati

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on last date of application

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/z2JWkEwPaqHWfg3C6

Last date for submission of applications is 27th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here