Guwahati: The dispute over restrictions on Assam-registered tourist vehicles entering Meghalaya took a serious turn on Thursday when protestors blocked the car of former Meghalaya Education Minister and NPP legislator Rakkam A. Sangma at Jorabat.

According to reports, a large group of taxi drivers from Assam stopped Sangma’s vehicle, raised slogans, and demanded that he return to Meghalaya.

The legislator, who was on his way to the Garo Hills, later confirmed in a video that he managed to pass through the blockade only with the help of an Assam Police escort.

The blockade also targeted Meghalaya-registered tourist vehicles, preventing them from entering Assam and triggering long traffic jams in the area. Sangma urged both state associations to resolve the standoff through talks, warning that confrontation would only harm livelihoods on both sides.

The protests are linked to demands by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA), which has sought a ban on Assam-based tourist taxis in Meghalaya’s popular destinations. The group insists that Assam vehicles should only drop tourists at designated points, after which Meghalaya taxis would take charge.

Assam taxi drivers have alleged discrimination, claiming they face fines of up to Rs 25,000 in Meghalaya while vehicles from the neighbouring state operate freely in Assam. “Meghalaya Police back their association, but Assam Police do nothing for us,” said a protestor.

The issue has also drawn political reactions. Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur criticised the state government for failing to defend local drivers’ rights. “Our youth are forced onto the streets for their livelihood. Where is the NEDA convener? He is silent while our drivers face harassment,” she said.

Borthakur called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take up the matter with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. “If Assam’s vehicles are blocked there, why should Meghalaya’s vehicles be welcomed here?” she added.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has asked AKMTTA to hold discussions with a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary to resolve the issue.