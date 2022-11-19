Shillong: Dawki and other locations in Meghalaya are known for their mesmerizing views and these locations are prime spots for tourists from all over.

However, on Friday a group of tourists did not have a great experience during their Dawki visit as stones were pelted at around eight to ten tourist vehicles injuring at least one tourist.

The incident was reported near the Borhill Falls near on Dawki-Riwai road. The photos and videos of the incident have gone viral.

Following the incident, the Assam Tourist Taxi Association has issued circulars asking cabs under them to avoid the spot.

As per the Shillong Times report, the police said that pelting was done by kids who were under 12 years of age.

The police who received a verbal complaint after an investigation found that some children were behind the pelting.

The children are yet to be identified and a meeting to address the issue has been called by the Rangbah Shnong of Nongtyngur.