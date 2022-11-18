Guwahati: An aspiring medical student from Guwahati, who had been duped Rs 20 lakh by cyber fraudsters, got his money back after he lodged a complaint with the CID of Assam police.

Police said that on Thursday, the student lodged a complaint about an online fraud of Rs 20 lakh at the Citizen Cyber Fraud Reporting helpline.

As per the complaint, the fraudsters looted money from the victim in the name of giving him admission into D.Y. Patil Medical College in Pune.

On receipt of the complaint, the CID team swung into action and contacted the bank nodal officers concerned over the phone and email and alerted them to trace the amount.

During the day itself, the CID was able to trace and freeze Rs 20 lakh in the account of the fraudster.

Due to the timely action of CID, the fraudster was not able to misappropriate the money. Necessary legal action is now being taken to refund the amount to the victim.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have issued to the general public to stay alert and not fall prey to such crimes.

People are also requested to verify the educational institute thoroughly before transferring any amount for admission, they urged.