Dimapur: Dimapur police arrested four persons, including a woman, with 130 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said in a release.

The release did not mention when the four were arrested.

On specific intelligence input regarding drug smuggling activity from Duncan Bosti area in Dimapur, an anti-extortion team of Dimapur police launched an operation at an apartment.

During the operation, the team recovered the brown sugar which was concealed in 12 soap cases, the release said.

Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested from the location while two more were arrested from Khermahal and Sematila colony here later.

The arrested have been identified as Moses (39) of Chimai village in Senapati district of Manipur, Paul Humtsoe (41) of Sanis sub-division under Wokha district in Nagaland, Martha (34) of Shirong village in Senapati district of Manipur and Daveikho (26) of Phaipung in Senapati district of Manipur.