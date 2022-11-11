GUWAHATI: The rate of dropouts in primary schools of Assam has nearly doubled in 2021-2022.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said that dropout rate in primary schools of the state rose mainly due to the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, identification and filtering out of fake students also impacted in the rise of primary school dropout rate, the Assam education minister further said.

However, dropout rate of students in secondary education level declined from 31 percent to 20.3 percent in 2021-2022.

On the other hand, the dropout rate in lower primary schools of Assam rose to 6.02 percent from 3.3 percent.

The dropout rate in upper primary schools also increased to 8.8% in 2021-22 from 4.6% in 2020-21.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu was quoting the data provided by Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE).

The total number of school dropout children in Assam stands at 1,29,543.

On the other hand, over 4000 schools, from primary to secondary levels, mostly under private management, shut down in Assam between April 2021 and March 2022.