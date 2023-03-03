SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma, on Friday, met governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the new government in the state.

Conrad Sangma claimed that his party – the NPP – has an “absolute majority with 32 MLAs” in the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly.

“We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support,” said NPP chief Conrad Sangma.

Conrad Sangma also “submitted the letter of resignation as chief minister of Meghalaya” to governor Phagu Chauhan in the meeting.

Two BJP leaders – AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai – who secured victory from their respective constituencies also accompanied Conrad Sangma in the meeting with the Meghalaya governor.

The National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls recently.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP’s ally in the Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the BJP had also advised its state unit in Meghalaya to support the NPP in forming the next government in the state.