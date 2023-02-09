Guwahati: The Congress party received a boost in their campaign for the upcoming assembly election in Meghalaya, with leaders from the NPP, UDP, and BJP joining the party on February 9.

At a function held at 18th Mile, Byrnihat, Adrian L Chyne Mylliem, the Congress candidate for 10-Jirang Constituency welcomed the BJP leaders Riang Pohtam and Bisida Sumer, UDP leaders Balaai Suting and Antipas Bina, and Boney Wick Marwein from Patharkhmah.

In addition, Shaniah Pohswet, Maxi Marak, and Pynskhem Sumer from 18th Mile, Morning Marngar from Patharkhmah, and Jenewel Khongkliam from 15th Mile also joined the Congress.

Also Read: Assam: 16-year-old pregnant girl dies as family tries delivery at home, husband & father arrested

It is expected that more leaders from the other parties will be joining the Congress in the coming weeks.

Adrian L Chyne Mylliem, a degree holder in psychology from Raffles College in Singapore, and president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress is the only nominated candidate for Congress from the Jirang constituency.

Also Read: Assam: Two Rajasthan men arrested for child marriage in Lakhimpur

The Meghalaya Congress said that it is giving a lot of emphasis on the new generation of leaders, with 29-year-old Adrian being one of them, who is taking up the issues of the people of the disputed border village.