BONGAIGAON: Amid crackdown on child marriage in Assam, a 16-year-old pregnant girl died on her way to the hospital in Bongaigaon district of the state.

According to reports, the teenaged girl developed complications after her family tried to get the baby delivered at home.

As the condition of the girl worsened, she was rushed to the Chalantapara health centre, from where the doctors referred her to Bongaigaon.

The girl died while on her way to Bongaigaon.

The police in Assam have arrested the husband of the deceased girl – Sahinur Ali and her father – Aynal Haque.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

This incident has been reported at a time when the police in Assam have launched a massive crackdown on child marriage in the state.

Over 2600 people have been arrested by the police across Assam as part of its crackdown on child marriage.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Our crackdown against child marriage continues with 2,666 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime.”