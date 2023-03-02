Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised its state unit in Meghalaya to support the National People’s Party (NPP) in forming the next government in the state, following the NPP bagging 26 out of the 57 seats it had contested for.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “Adaraniya Sri @JPNadda ji, the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National people’s Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya. @SangmaConrad.”

The BJP numbers remained the same as in 2018 with two even though it had contested 60 seats.

The NPP, without the support of the BJP and UDP, may be able to form the government with the support of smaller parties like HSPDP, PDF and independents but a discussion between NPP chief Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma had already taken place. The discussion held a day before the counting hints that the two parties will still be in an alliance.

Hours after the results were declared, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie, acting on the party high command’s directives, submitted a “Letter of Support” to Sangma for the formation of the government.

In reply, the CM tweeted, “Thank you @BJP4Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the Government. We will continue to work together to serve Meghalaya and its people.”

While it is yet to be clear how the government will be formed, the discussions were being undertaken by concerned leaders of the parties till the filing of this report.