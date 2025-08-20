Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow in 2025 for the ANRF sponsored project entitled “An experimental and numerical investigation of the mechanical properties of geothermal reservoir rocks and the fluid flow from hot springs in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh, North Eastern India” in the Department of Civil Engineering

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) B.E./ B. Tech or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering/ Mechanical/Chemical Engineering + GATE qualification

or

(ii) M.E./ M. Tech or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering/ Mechanical/Chemical Engineering (GATE qualified students will be given preference)

Desirable Experience :

(i) Basic knowledge in geothermal energy.

(ii) Prior knowledge of geomechanical tests of rock (i.e. Young’s modulus, poisson’s ratio, fracture toughness and others), knowledge on computational geomechanics such as FEM is advantageous but not mandatory.

Salary :

Rs. 37,000/- p.m. for first two years (JRF); Rs. 42000/- p.m. for third year (SRF) (for candidates with GATE qualification)

Rs. 30,000/-p.m. for first two years (JRF); Rs. 35000/- p.m. for third year (SRF) (for candidates without GATE qualification)

HRA @10% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

How to apply :

Applicants must submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. accompanying photocopies of all documents to Dr. Dinesh P, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National

Institute of Technology Silchar, Assam-788010

Applicants must also send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary

documents to the P.I through email: [email protected]

Last date of receiving/submission of filled up application form is 21st September 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here