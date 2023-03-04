Guwahati: The swearing-in-ceremony of the NPP-led government in Meghalaya will take place on March 7, NPP MLA Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong said NPP chief Conrad Sangma will take oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony on March 7. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the Convenor of NEDA will also attend the swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

“We have a sufficient number and we are reaching out to other political parties. It may be increased to 38-40,” Tynsong claimed.

He said besides BJP, two HSPDP and two Independent MLAs have given their support to NPP to form the government and as of now we have 32 numbers.

BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but had contested the polls separately.