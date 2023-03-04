Shillong: As the political confusion continues in Meghalaya over who might form the government, National People’s Party (NPP) Vice President Prestone Tynsong dared the opposition camp to “first win” 32 or more seats in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

His statement was in connection with a possible Khasi Chief Minister being nominated by the anti-NPP-BJP alliance.

He as per some reports said that the opposition camp needs to win 32 seats in the region before staking claim to form a government and appointing a Khasi Chief Minister.

He said that the mandate given by the people should be respected and that the NPP respected the decision to make Conrad Sangma their CM for the next five years.

Tynsong added that one cannot force people to appoint a CM simply due to their desires and that certain conditions must be respected.

All the parties in the state had a discussion to form the government in an alliance. The meeting had representatives from all parties except for BJP and NPP.

The meeting also had TMC and UDP representatives who along with the Congress may lead the government in the state, said the source.

While no confirmation on what the equation on the position may be between the parties, the source said that the alliance would have MLAs of UDP, TMC, Congress, PDF, and HSPDP as well as one Independent MLA.

The total number of support claimed by the alliance is 31 MLAs which may be announced soon.

Some reports state that the alliance would also be given a new name.

The source added that UDP would hold the Chief Minister’s post while TMC would hold the Speaker’s position in the state assembly.