All party-alliance may form government excluding BJP NPP in Meghalaya

Shillong: As the political scenario in Meghalaya turns out to be quite blurry, it is being reported that a different alliance may form the government in the state which would exclude the NPP and BJP.

On March 3, NPP Chief Conrad Sangma met the Governor of Meghalaya to stake claim to form the new government. Sangma claimed that he had the support of 32 MLAs and was scheduled to take oath on March 7.

However, later in the night, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) said that it had withdrawn the support from the National People’s Party (NPP) led government.

Sources said that following the withdrawal all the parties in the state had a discussion to form the government in an alliance. The meeting had representatives from all parties except for BJP and NPP.

The meeting also had TMC and UDP representatives who along with the Congress may lead the government in the state, said the source.

While no confirmation on what the equation on the position may be between the parties, the source said that the alliance would have MLAs of UDP, TMC, Congress, PDF, and HSPDP as well as one Independent MLA.

The total number of support claimed by the alliance is 31 MLAs which may be announced soon.

Some reports state that the alliance would also be given a new name.

The source added that UDP would hold the Chief Minister’s post while TMC would hold the Speaker’s position in the state assembly.