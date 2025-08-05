Applications are invited for recruitment of over 200 vacant positions or career in ESIC Assam in 2025.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor (Teaching Faculty) on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Teaching Faculty)

No. of posts : 243

Eligibility Criteria :

(A) For Broad Specialties: –

(a) Master of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery(MS) or Diplomate of National Board (DNB) equated to Master of Medicine (MD) or Master of Surgery (MS) in the concerned subject, and

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(b) At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the Post graduate degree.

(B) For Dentistry: –

Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) or equivalent in the respective subject or allied discipline and at least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-specialty in a recognized teaching institution after acquiring the Master of Dental Surgery(MDS).

(C) For Non-Medical Candidates: –

A post graduate qualification i.e., Master’s degree and Doctorate degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University in the respective subject in reference of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry or as prescribed by the National Medical Commission in the “Teachers Eligibility Qualifications in Medical Institutions Regulations, 2022” as amended from time to time and at least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining Ph.D

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled and signed Application Form in the Performa appended as per the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Assistant Professor for Medical Institutions” preferably by Speed Post

The applications must altogether reach The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16, (Near Laxmi Narayan Mandir), Faridabad-121002, Haryana by 22.09.2025.

Application Fees :

Candidates [except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability/Employees of ESIC working on permanent/regular basis and also Ex Servicemen Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] are required to pay a fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five hundred only).

Employees working in ESIC on Contractual or also Adhoc or tenure basis are also liable to pay application fee of Rs. 500/-.

Applicants may also submit a Demand Draft/Banker’s Cheque of Rs. 500/-in favour of ‘ESI Fund Account No. 2’, drawn on any scheduled bank payable at Faridabad along with the Application Form

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here