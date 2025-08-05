Guwahati: To reduce preventable maternal deaths, the Tinsukia district administration held a high-level meeting of the District Maternal Death Surveillance and Response Committee (MDSRC) on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul chaired the meeting, bringing together key officials and stakeholders to review recent maternal deaths and develop actionable solutions.

The meeting, held at the DC’s conference hall, involved a detailed case-by-case analysis of each maternal death reported in the district.

The main goal was to identify gaps and failures—whether in referral systems, transportation, medical care, or infrastructure—and take immediate corrective steps.

According to DIPRO Tinsukia, every maternal death was carefully examined to understand the causes and conditions surrounding it, with empathy and urgency guiding the review.

Key participants included Additional Commissioner of Health Mirzana Hussain, Joint Director of Health Services Jayanta Bhattacharyya, block-level health officials, ASHA supervisors, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), and family members of the deceased women who shared firsthand accounts of delays and challenges they faced.

Issues raised during the discussion included inadequate ambulance services, delayed referrals, especially from tea garden areas, and gaps in antenatal care and monitoring.

In response, the district administration committed to implementing real-time ambulance tracking, strengthening emergency transport systems, and deploying trained health workers in high-risk rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul stressed accountability, saying, “We cannot afford to lose even one expectant mother due to avoidable reasons. Every life matters, and every delay is a risk we cannot take.”

The administration announced key measures, including monthly maternal death audits in all blocks, emergency obstetric care training for rural health workers, 24×7 referral readiness with dedicated ambulances, tracking of high-risk pregnancies through ASHAs and ANMs, and village-level awareness campaigns promoting early registration and institutional delivery.

The district plans to involve Panchayati Raj institutions, tea garden management, and women’s collectives in maternal health programs.

Special mobile health units may also be deployed to vulnerable areas for regular check-ups and follow-ups.

They are preparing a Maternal Health Action Plan for 2025, focusing on block-wise accountability, monthly progress reports, and community outreach through health camps.

This comprehensive, community-focused approach aligns with India’s National Health Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on maternal health.

With strong political will and active community participation, Tinsukia aims to become a model district for maternal health reform in Assam.

