Shillong: The Meghalaya Assembly is all set to elect Thomas A Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP) as its Speaker today (March 9), with no opposition candidate filing nomination.

Sangma, who was re-elected to the Assembly in the recently concluded elections, has previously served as a Rajya Sabha member of Parliament from 2008 to 2014.

Also Read: Assam: Technical snag leads to gas leakage from Baghjan oil well, panic grips residents

The post of Deputy Speaker is expected to go to Timothy D Shira, also of the NPP.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0, led by the NPP with 45 legislators, is expected to easily sail through a vote of confidence on the same day.

Also Read: Nagaland: Mhathung Yanthan appointed Protem Speaker

The opposition, comprising of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Voice of the People Party, has a total of 14 MLAs.

Polling for the Assembly elections was held in 59 out of 60 seats on February 27.