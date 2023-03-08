Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan has appointed Mhathung Yanthan as the Protem Speaker and as the person before whom the members of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will make and subscribe to their oath or affirmation until a speaker is elected.

The protem speaker will administer the oath of House to all the newly elected MLAs of the assembly.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause 9(1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India, I also appoint Shri Mathung Yanthan, a member of the 14th Legislative Assembly, to perform the duties of the Speaker of the said Legislative Assembly with effect from the date and time of vacation of the office of the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly by Shri Sharingain Longkumer and until a Speaker is elected by that Assembly,” the governor said in an order.

Thereafter, the order said, the members of the assembly will and subscribe the oath or affirmation before the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or the person determined by the Rules of Procedure of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly to act as Speaker or the person determined by the 14the Nagaland Legislative Assembly to act as Speaker under Article 180(2) of the Constitution.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Nagaland for the fifth term.

The 72-year-old politician was administered the oath of secrecy by Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

T R Zeliang and Y Patton were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state, while other members of the Rio cabinet also took the oath.

State BJP chief Temjen Imna Along and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women elected to the Nagaland assembly for the first time, were among those who were sworn in as members of the council of ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.