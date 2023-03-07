Guwahati: A body of a youth with his throat slit was found floating in a drain in the Nalbari district of Assam on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sajahan Ali alias Jintu, son of Sader Ali, a resident of Dhamdhama.

The incident came to light when the body was spotted by some villagers in the Chengnoi village of the Dhamdhama area of Nalbari.

As per reports, the victim had bled to death after being dumped in the drain.

The Nalbari police immediately rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The body was sent for autopsy.

The police have arrested a person identified as Mofiz Ali in connection with the incident.

An investigation is being carried out.