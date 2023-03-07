Guwahati: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday seized a large amount of gold from a suspected smuggler at Guwahati Railway Station, one of the busiest railway stations in Assam.

One person, identified as Sampat Rao, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The GRP team recovered around 320 grams of gold from the suspected smuggler at the railway station.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the GRP team apprehended the individual on suspicion and seized the gold which is believed to be worth around Rs 20 lakh.

This is the second major gold smuggling case to be intercepted at Guwahati Railway Station this month.

Last week, city police apprehended two individuals in the possession of 1 kg and 3 grams of gold worth around Rs 60 lakh.

The duo had planned to transport the gold to Delhi from Manipur in a bid to sell it.

An investigation into the case to ascertain if there are any other persons involved in the smuggling racket has been initiated.