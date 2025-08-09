Imphal: In a joint operation that demonstrated effective coordination between the Manipur Police and central security forces, authorities apprehended four individuals involved in multiple extortion cases in the Imphal East district.

According to police sources, the arrests followed a detailed investigation into reports of anti-social activities in the Telipati area near Hanuman Mandir, under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Investigators analysed CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused.

The individuals were allegedly extorting money from local shopkeepers and residents in the Telipati area. The arrested persons have been identified as:

Oinam Laleiba Meitei (23) Konjengbam Bungka (34) Oinam Sanjoy (30) Laishram Yaiphaba Singh (31)

All four are residents of Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police recovered two Honda Activa motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been booked under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and were produced before the concerned court for further legal proceedings.