Guwahati: Assam’s renowned social scientist and scholar Indibor Deuri passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 77.

He had been undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

He was admitted to the city’s Health City hospital in January after he complained of a breathing problem. He was later diagnosed with a lung infection and was shifted to the GMCH.

The noted scholar leaves behind his wife Nirmala Brahma Deuri and daughter Prachi Deuri.

Deuri penned several insightful articles on rationality and silently worked for the promotion of rational thinking in society.

He also did extensive studies on the ethnic issues of Assam and wrote numerous articles.

As a social scientist, he was primarily known for his work, Janagosthiya Samasya: Otit, Bartamam, Bhabiswat (Issues of Ethnicity: Past, Present, Future), Jukti Aru Janasamaj (Rationality and Society).

He also edited three books titled, Jukti Bikash, Juktir Pohorot Samaj, and Jyoti-Bishnu: Sangskritik Rupantoror Ruprekha with author Prasenjit Choudhury.

Deuri was also associated with the Assamese progressive magazine Natun Padatik as its assistant editor.

Born in Shillong on April 27, 1945, to Jananeta Bhimbor Deuri and Kamlavati Deuri, the scholar started his career as an English teacher.

He later joined the Indian Postal service and retired as Chief Post Master General (CPMG).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed profound grief on the passing away of Deuri and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.