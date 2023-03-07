Guwahati: A local court in upper Assam’s Jorhat district has handed out life imprisonment to 11 people in the lynching of a youth in May 2020 during the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

They were convicted for lynching 23-year-old Debasish Gogoi at Nakachari near Mariani in Jorhat district.

Desbasis and his friend were attacked by a mob after they allegedly hit two women near the Gabbharu Pahar tea factory.

The incident took place when the duo were returning from a day trip to Gabhoru Pahar, a popular tourist destination.

Both of them were rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in critical condition, where Debasis succumbed to his injuries.

Police had arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement in the lynching and filed a chargesheet against them.

Debasis family members have welcomed the court verdict.

“Those convicted were crying after the court sentenced them to a life in prison. I have been crying since May 30, 2020, when my son was lynched,” said Debajit Gogoi, father of Debasish.