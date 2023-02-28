Imphal: A court in Manipur’s Bishnupur district sentenced a 47-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his father.

The Court of Session Judge, Bishnupur on Monday convicted Khangjrakpam Boby from Khoijuman in Bishnupur district under Section 302 of IPC for beheading his father Sanakhomba alias Samungou.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) L Danny Meetei said that the convict had killed his father by chopping off the head of his father using a dao on March 3, 2014.

Acting on the complaint made by Penu that her husband Sanakhomba was beheaded by her son following heated arguments, Bishnupur Police registered an FIR under Section 302 of IPC and subsequently arrested the accused the next day, and launched investigations.

After hearing the submissions of the APP and the defense counsel, the court sentenced Kh Boby to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.