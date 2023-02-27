Manipur: Women activists stage sit-in to protest against bomb attack

Imphal: Women activists of the Thao Womens’ Vigilante groups (Meira Paibi) Monday staged a sit-in protesting against a bomb attack at the thickly populated area in Thangmeiband near the Manipur Legislative assembly on Sunday night.

The sit-in protest at Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai, Imphal was led by the Secretary General of the Thau Meira Paibi, Naorem Memcha. The Secretary-General condemned the bomb attack carried by the miscreants as cowards stressing that the explosive materials would not be throned at the crowded places.

The protest supported by the Kabui Naga women’s organization, Thangmeiband Muchi, Imphal was organized amidst holding placards that inscribe, “Down with bomb attack,” “We want peace,” and “We condemn bomb attack at the crowded area.”

A mason namely Bikash Kumar (33) of Bihar working at the residence of PWD executive engineer, Nandeibam Ingocha, a resident of the Thangmeiband Muji Khul Maisnam Leikai, Imphal sustained injuries after unknown miscreants exploded a bomb on Sunday night.

The women activists also appealed to those involved in the crime to make a clarification thereof. They also urged for meaningful agreements whatever there may difference before launching the attacks. So far no outfit claims responsibility for the attack.