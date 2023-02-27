IMPHAL: A 32-year-old Myanmar national, who was under detention at the Sajiwa jail in Imphal, Manipur was found dead.

The deceased Myanmar national was among 80 Myanmarese nationals lodged at the foreigners’ detention center inside Sajiwa Jail in Imphal, Manipur.

He was held and ledged at the Imphal detention centre in Manipur for allegedly illegally entering the state.

The deceased Myanmar national has been identified as Lamkhochon Guite.

He was arrested from Tengnoupal district in Manipur bordering Myanmar on January 27.

Guite hails from Sayarsan village Tamu Township under Sagaing region in Myanmar that shares border with Manipur and Mizoram.

He was found dead inside his cell on Sunday morning.

After a post-mortem examination at JNIMS mortuary, Imphal, his body was handed over to an NGO based in Moreh for conducting the last rites.

He suffered a cardiac arrest while in sleep, sources informed.