IMPHAL: A powerful bomb exploded at Thangmeiband near Manipur legislative assembly in Imphal.

The explosion took place late on Sunday evening in Imphal, Manipur.

Tge bomb blast resulted in injury to a laborer, an official source said.

Unknown persons who came on two-wheelers lobbed a hand grenade at the residential gate of an assistant engineer of the Manipur public works department at Thangmeiband Muchi Khul Maisnam Leikai which is about 800 yards away from the state assembly.

The Manipur PWD engineer Nandeibam Ingocha was out of his residence at the time of the blast, the source said.

The blast caused injuries to a labourer named Bikash Kumar (33) from Bihar on his left leg and a vehicle was also hit by the splinters of the bomb.

Bikash was working as a laborer in the construction of a house the of the engineer, the source said.

The injured person was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal where the doctors attending to him stated that the condition of the injured man was not much serious.

The miscreants managed to escape from the scene after hurling the grenade.

No underground outfit has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Police said that a team of Imphal west district police rushed to the area and they inquired about the case.