Guwahati: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the Northeast, the Assam government has imposed a ban on drones and flying activities in Guwahati on March 7 and 8.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura on March 7 and 8 to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the newly elected Chief Ministers of the three states of Northeast.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to accompany the Prime Minister.

The Kamrup (Metro) administration has imposed a ban on drones and flying activities in Guwahati on March 7 and 8 in view of PM Modi’s visit, said an official.

Also Read: Nagaland: Kohima declared no drone zone on March 7

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance retained power with 37 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Neiphiu Rio, the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state, is all set to retain his office for the fifth consecutive term after winning the Northern Angami-II seat.

Also Read: Assam: Maternal deaths decline by 34 per cent

In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma failed to secure a majority but will be part of the government as the BJP extended support.

As a result, Conrad Sangma will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday. The Election Commission declared the results for all 60 seats in Tripura and the BJP-IPFT alliance won 33 seats, leading to Manik Saha continuing as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term.

With the Prime Minister’s visit to the Northeast, security measures are being put in place in Guwahati, including the ban on drones and flying activities in the city on March 7 and 8.