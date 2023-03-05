Dimapur: In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Nagaland government to be held at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, the whole of Kohima district under Kohima Municipal Council has declared “no drone zone” on March 7 as part of the security arrangements.

Flying of any remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), etc. will be restricted. Violation of the directive will amount to suspension or cancellation of the UIN/UAOP of the RPA issued by the directorate general of civil aviation and will be prosecuted under relevant section of laws, PRO, Kohima police, said in a release on Sunday.

The Kohima police also issued a traffic advisory for the day.

It said Classic Island to Phoolbari via TCP Gate and Phoolbari to 1st Assam Rifles Main Gate via Ao Church has been declared no parking zones.

All obstructing vehicles will be towed as per the provisions of Section 201 MV Act, and towing charges will be recovered from the vehicle owner.

All down vehicle traffic from the PHQ junction area will be diverted to Lady Miles Road via Classic Island while all up vehicle traffic from High School junction/Bayavu will be diverted to KOHIMAS Hospital-Naga Bazar Road-NHAK Junction via Census Point.

All vehicles proceeding towards Razhü Point from the North PS junction area will be diverted to New Market-Naga Bazar Road.

The Kohima police appealed for cooperation from all citizens during the enforcement of this traffic regulation.