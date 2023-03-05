Guwahati: The Assam government may soon initiate a statewide eviction drive to clear water bodies, lakes and water-carrying channels ahead of the monsoon season.

As per reports, this move follows the massive eviction drive in Silsako Beel wetland in Guwahati.

State urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal said, “Many declared wetlands and waterbodies have been found under encroachment, which is directly leading to artificial floods in many parts of the state.”

Speaking on the issue, water resource minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that Silsako and Deepor Beel, the two giant water bodies in Guwahati, must be preserved and restored if Guwahati has to be kept livable.

“Our government can not think of 20 to 50 families while making the plans for the 20 lakh population of the city in future”, he said.

A letter issued to the deputy commissioners of all districts stated, “It is a given fact that the unique ecosystem of wetlands and water bodies needs to be preserved in its natural form for maintaining the biodiversity and for protection against artificial flooding as well as drought.”