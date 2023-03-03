Guwahati: The eviction drive at the Silsako Beel in Guwahati has reportedly been halted for ten days following a series of meetings of the evicted people with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and GMDA officials.

As per sources, separate meetings were held on Friday following which the Assam government directed the Kamrup (M) district administration and GMDA to halt the eviction drive for ten days.

Sources said Assam Chief Minister Sarma has sought a survey report from the District Administration in connection with the eviction and the area under alleged encroachment.

The source added that after 10 days, the eviction will be resumed.

A boundary will be set up in the area to determine the area of Silsako lake.

Officials expressed hope that before the eviction drive is resumed, the people who encroached on the land would voluntarily vacate the area.

Sources said the government would provide land to people who settled there before 2008.

However, people who settled after 2008 may not be entitled to any aid or even land elsewhere, said an official.

These are being examined by officials who are entitled to rehabilitation, the official said.

Sources said the government has drawn up a blueprint to arrest the “brokers/middlemen” who had sold “government land” to the people residing in the Silsako area.

Guwahati Police on Friday apprehended a man identified as Paresh Das from the Satgaon area in Guwahati who allegedly sold land to the people without any authorisation.

However, Das told the reporters that he has no connection with land or real estate dealings.