Guwahati: A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam Police on Wednesday arrested a Senior Assistant of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from Khanapara in Guwahati.
The accused has been identified as Bidyadhar Das who according to sources was caught red-handed while accepting bribes.
The arrest was made after Das had accepted a bribe from a complainant in exchange of processing their pension file.
The complainant, who reported the incident to the V&AC testified against Das in the presence of witnesses.
The accused was arrested following a trap laid out based on the complaint. He has been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated.
In a separate incident, the V&AC team arrested another official for accepting bribes.
V&AC sleuths arrested Bajlul Basit Sarkar, a Block Elementary Education Officer of Matia Block in Goalpara while accepting a bribe from a complainant for signing his bank loan documents.