Guwahati: A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam Police on Wednesday arrested a Senior Assistant of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies from Khanapara in Guwahati.

The accused has been identified as Bidyadhar Das who according to sources was caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

The arrest was made after Das had accepted a bribe from a complainant in exchange of processing their pension file.

The complainant, who reported the incident to the V&AC testified against Das in the presence of witnesses.

The accused was arrested following a trap laid out based on the complaint. He has been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated.

In a separate incident, the V&AC team arrested another official for accepting bribes.

V&AC sleuths arrested Bajlul Basit Sarkar, a Block Elementary Education Officer of Matia Block in Goalpara while accepting a bribe from a complainant for signing his bank loan documents.