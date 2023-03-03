GUWAHATI: Assam’s emerging regional party, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) said the BJP has taken false credit for the victory of regional parties in the three northeastern states–Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura in the Assembly polls.

The AJP has alleged that the BJP has unleashed false propaganda.

AJP stated that the BJP’s claim that it had successfully formed the new governments in the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is not entirely true.

In Nagaland, the BJP contested in 20 seats but had won only 12 seats. By comparison, it is actually a regional political party in the state, NDPP, which has managed to win 25 seats to give the alliance a majority figure. Therefore, it is actually the NDPP that has any real influence in the state and not the BJP, AJP claimed.

“In Meghalaya, BJP before the elections levelled serious charges of corruption on the Conrad Sangma-led government and decided to fight alone. It managed to secure just 2 seats,” it said.