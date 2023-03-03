GUWAHATI: Scientists in Assam have reportedly developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled software, which enables differentiating handmade products from those power-loomed.

This software is reportedly being used by government authorities in Assam while conducting raids on business establishments across the state.

This easy-to use software can be downloaded into mobile phones and it uses the camera of mobile phones.

The raids follows ban by Assam government on sale of power-loomed products, including Gamosa and Mekhela Sador in the state.

This ban on power-loomed products in Assam came into effect on March 1 this year.

Administrations of all districts in Assam had issued written notices to vendors prohibiting the sale of power-loomed products procured outside the state.

The notice states that legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban.

The Assam cabinet, recently, had decided to enforce a complete ban on the manufacture of power-loomed traditional handloom textiles, as well as their sale in the state.

Briefing the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said: “Sale of power-loomed gamosas, mekhela sadors and aronais has been banned.”

“I am asking all the DCs and SPs to conduct a drive against the sale of such power loom items similar to our child marriage drive. I have asked the DCs to speak with the textile merchant association to stop bringing in such items before getting seized,” the Assam CM added.