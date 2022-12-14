Guwahati: The ‘gamosa’ from Assam got its Geographical Indication (GI) tag on Tuesday.

The traditionally woven handloom product is identified with its distinctive red border and floral motifs.

Gamosa– the symbol of Assamese pride was approved for the geographical indication (GI) tag, which has been advertised in the 24th Geographical Indications Journal.

GI tag is used to identify agricultural, natural, or manufactured goods originating in a said area and it should have a special quality or characteristics unique to the particular geographical indication.

Assam's Pride, Shining Bright!



Due recognition of our heritage & cultural identity. Gamosa gets the GI tag, bringing joy to thousands of weavers of this special item that has become a global symbol of Assam.



— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 13, 2022

“The gamosa is a traditional textile and a symbol of Assamese culture,” the GI journal stated.

Golaghat-based Institute of Handicraft Development applied for gamosa to be included in the GI.

Gamosa comes in different varieties like uka, phulam, bihuwan, tiyoni, pani, aanakota, telosh, dora boronor or jur and xadharon gamosa.?