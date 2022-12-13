Guwahati: A class 9 student was killed after being trampled by a herd of wild elephants on Tuesday morning in Assam’s Jorhat.

As per reports, the incident took place in Mariani’s Bojoypur area.

The deceased student has been identified as Barsha Gogoi from the same area.

Locals informed that the girl was with her mother when they were attacked by the wild elephants.

The herd was on their way in search of food when it encountered the mother-daughter duo in the area.

Even though they (Barsha and her mother) tried to move to a safe place, they failed to move on time and were eventually attacked by the elephants.

Barsha received severe injuries in the attack and before any help could arrive, she died on the spot.

Her mother is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.