Guwahati: A total of 1179 militants belonging to two Assam insurgent groups laid down arms at an event at Hailakandi on Monday.

Of the 1179 rebels, 545 belong to the Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) and 634 from the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV).

Among the surrendered militants, there were 36 women cadres.

They deposited altogether 335 arms including 18 AK series rifles, and two M-16 rifles at arms laying which was attended by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Information and Public Relation Minister Pijush Hazarika ADGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath among others.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pijush Hazarika appealed to ULFA (I) to shun violence and come to the negotiation table.

Hazarika further said that the Assam government will fulfil the demands put forward by the two rebel outfits.

To rehabilitate and provide a dignified livelihood to surrendered militants, Assam police had launched the Swabalamban schemes in 2017 to impart vocational training and entrepreneurship skills to them.

Under the scheme, thousands of surrendered cadres of various militant outfits have received skill training such as organic farming, DTP, cold storage chain, pisciculture, painting and electrician.

ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath said that all other small rebel groups of Assam will also join the mainstream soon and the government will be able to complete the peace process.