Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday identified drug abuse as the state’s biggest threat, emphasizing the need for collective action to curb the menace.

Speaking at a conference of the Mizoram Police Service Association (MPSA) in Aizawl, he highlighted the link between drug abuse and the spread of HIV/AIDS.

“Drug abuse remains the biggest threat to us. Tackling it collectively not only prevents the further spread of HIV but also safeguards physical health and promotes spiritual well-being,” Lalduhoma said.

The Chief Minister praised the efforts of Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officers for their role in combating drugs and maintaining peace, making Mizoram one of the most peaceful states in India.

Lalduhoma also spoke about his government’s anti-corruption initiatives, noting that the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman, the Lok Ayukta, has been strengthened with a dedicated inquiry wing staffed by three MPS officers. He highlighted the recent recruitment of 256 constables, describing it as one of the fairest and most transparent processes in the state.

Expressing concern over rising fatalities among policemen, the Chief Minister urged officers to prioritize their health and family well-being. He also encouraged them to stay updated with new legislations, noting that knowledge of the law is a far more powerful tool than weapons.

Lalduhoma concluded by urging police officers to continue their work in promoting peace and development in Mizoram. Home Minister K. Sapdanga was also present at the event, which was attended by 139 members of the Mizoram Police Service Association.