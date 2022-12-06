Guwahati: A newly recruited cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has died in a camp of the proscribed outfit in Myanmar on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

“The cadre, identified as Jugal Sarma alias Private Asom, died while undergoing treatment at 5.45 am on Sunday. He was a newcomer and was the 20,759th cadre of the rebel outfit. The ULFA (I) has expressed deepest condolences at his demise,” the rebel outfit said in a statement issued on Monday.

30-year-old Jugal was a resident of the Noonmati area in Guwahati. According to reports, Jugal had joined the ULFA (I) in March last year.

The ULFA-I has declared Jugal Sharma as an ‘Amar Mritak’ (Martyr) for his contribution to the struggle spearheaded by the outfit for independent Assam.