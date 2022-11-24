Guwahati: Proscribe rebel outfit ULFA (I) is planning to carry out subversive activities in upper Assam to mark the ‘protest day’ of the insurgent group on November 28.

Intelligence sources said an 11-member team of ULFA (I) militants has sneaked into eastern Assam from its hideout in Myanmar through Changlang district to carry out violent strikes in the state.

The ULFA (I) group is likely to target the vital installations of the Oil India Limited (OIL) and ONGC in Upper Assam, sources said.

“We have received information that the team could target both the oil PSUs, which have operations in Assam,” said an Assam police official.

The official said both OIL and ONGC have been alerted about the ULFA (I)’s possible strikes.

The ULFA (I) team led by the outfit’s top leader Ganesh Lahon is equipped with sophisticated weapons and explosives like RPG and TNT, he said.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar and Charaideo police have launched massive operations in the two districts in search of the ULFA (I) team, said a police official.

Earlier on November 15, the outfit attacked an Army vehicle on the Digboi-Pengeri road in the Tinsukia district triggering a fierce gun battle between the insurgents and the Army personnel.

Police said the ambush took place at 9.20 am when the bullet-proof armoured Army vehicle, which was part of a convoy was passing through the road that is enveloped by deep forests on both sides.

The outfit’s self-styled Captain Rumel Asom said in a statement that the attack codenamed ‘Operation Lakhipathar’ was carried out to mark ‘Protest Day’, which the militant outfit observes on November 28.