Guwahati: The proscribed ULFA(I) has claimed responsibility for the attack on an Army patrol party in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

The ULFA (I) in a statement emailed to media on Tuesday said the ambush, codenamed ‘Operation Lakhipathar’, was undertaken to mark ‘Protest Day’, which the militant organization observes on November 28.

During an area domination exercise, the Army team was ambushed on the Pengeri-Digboi Road in Barpathar area on Monday morning.

The ULFA (I) militants triggered an IED blast on the leading mine protected vehicle (MPV), and fired around 20-30 rounds.

The Army has claimed that it has not suffered any casualty except for a punctured tyre, and in retaliatory firing, at least one ULFA(I) cadre was “seriously injured as was apparent from splattered blood stains found in the forest area”.

A joint operation with state police was launched in the area immediately after the incident, with tracker dogs and specialised equipment pressed into service, but no further contact with militants could be established, an Army spokesperson said.

The fleeing militants have left behind a remote device, batteries, wires and food, he said.

ULFA(I), on the other hand, claimed that the attack led to damage of the MPV and injuries to several security personnel.

The militant organisation did not mention about any injury to its cadres.

The ‘Protest Day’ of ULFA(I) marks the launch of ‘Operation Bajrang’ against the militant outfit by the Army in 1990.