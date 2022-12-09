GUWAHATI: Around 1000 Bru militants will lay down arms in Assam on December 12.

The Bru militants will surrender at Hailakandi in Assam on December 12 and return to mainstream.

The militants, who will lay down arms in Assam, belong to United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLFBV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU).

Both the militant outfits are currently under ceasefire with the government.

The arms laying ceremony will be held at Katlicherra near Assam’s border with Mizoram.

Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary and water resources and parliamentary affairs minister Pijush Hazarika will attend the programme.

Both the militant outfits were active in the 90s along the Assam-Mizoram border areas, particularly in Hailakandi district.