Guwahati: In a bizarre statement, that could stir controversy, a Maharashtra MLA has proposed sending stray dogs in the state to Assam to control their population.

Speaking in the Assembly, Prahar Janshakti Party MLA Bachchu Kadu said that the locals in Assam consume dogs.

He was speaking during a discussion on a calling attention motion raised by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar regarding the problems caused by stray dogs in the state.

Kadu, while suggesting an action plan to take action against domestic dogs found on the streets, said the experiment should be initiated in a single city.

“Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch selling prices of up to Rs 8,000. To control the population of stray dogs in the state, they should be dispatched to Assam,” he purportedly said.

The MLA’s comments have triggered sharp reactions with animal rights activists slamming the suggestion as inhumane and outrageous.

Earlier, Jharkhand BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan raised the issue of stray dogs attacking people and said if the state government cannot find a solution to the problem, call the people of Nagaland and the problem will go away.