Nagaland Governor LA Ganesan was formally handed over the ECI Notification for the constitution of the new Legislative Assembly for Nagaland as per section 73 of RP Act 1951, which notifies the names of the members elected for those Assembly Constituencies along with the party affiliation.

The Governor congratulated the delegation on the successful conduct of the 14th NLA general election which was by and large peaceful. He said that the people’s active democratic participation was seen through the high voter turnout.

The Election Commission of India team was led by Under Secretary, Surinder Singh, ASO Vivek Kumar, ASO Ankur Matla, and the CEO Team was led by Addl. CEO Ruokuovituo Kezhie, Joint CEO Awa Lorin, and Joint Secretary & OSD Hiazu Meru.