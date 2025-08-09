Guwahati: Private hospitals in Manipur have announced they will stop offering free treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) from August 16 unless the state government settles long-pending reimbursement claims.

The Manipur Chapter of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) reached the decision during a meeting held on July 30.

In a joint statement, AHPI Manipur president Dr. Palin Khundongbam and secretary Dr. James Elangbam stated that ongoing delays in reimbursement have placed unsustainable financial and operational pressure on private healthcare providers.

“Private hospitals have continued supporting the state’s healthcare system despite repeated financial hurdles. However, maintaining services without timely payments has become increasingly unviable,” the statement read.

During the suspension period, private hospitals will charge patients at standard rates.

AHPI clarified that hospitals will reimburse any payments collected from PMJAY beneficiaries during this time once the government clears the pending dues.

The association expressed regret over the decision and appealed to the public for understanding while urging the authorities to act quickly.

The announcement has triggered concern among patients who rely on PMJAY for essential treatments, particularly those needing regular dialysis.

On Friday, patients and their families gathered at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal to draw attention to the issue and call for immediate government intervention.

A dialysis patient from Ukhrul, who has been receiving treatment in Imphal for over ten years, said the disruption would severely impact those dependent on PMJAY. “The government must act quickly. It’s going to be very difficult for us,” he said.

Laxmi, a resident of Thoubal whose father has required dialysis since 2019, said the average cost of each session is around Rs 4,000, which many families cannot afford. “Government hospitals have long waiting lists. A patient can’t survive if dialysis is delayed even for a week,” she said.

Athokpam Manglembi, whose husband receives dialysis at a private hospital, confirmed that hospital staff have informed patients about the possible halt in free services.

She appealed to the Governor and health authorities to release the pending funds urgently, warning that delays could endanger lives.

Currently, 25 hospitals in Manipur are empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY scheme, with 17 public and eight private institutions. The State Health Agency, Manipur, oversees the implementation of the scheme.