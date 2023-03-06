SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked NPP chief Conrad Sangma to induct both its elected MLAs in the new state Cabinet.

This was stated by state party chief Ernest Mawrie on Sunday.

Notably, after the results of the polls were announced, the BJP extended its support to the National People’s Party (NPP) to form the government.

Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as the chief minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

Ernest Mawrie said that the BJP won two seats in this election and following the directive of the BJP president, the party extended its support to the NPP to form the government.

Modi is expected to arrive in Shillong around 11 am on March 7.

This will be the first time that the Prime Minister will attend the swearing-in-ceremony in Meghalaya. From Shillong, the Prime Minister will proceed to Nagaland to attend the swearing-in ceremony there.

The Meghalaya state BJP chief also said that the next government will become a stable government with a sufficient number of MLAs.

National People’s Party emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, securing 26 seats in the 60-seat Assembly elections held in the state with no party crossing the halfway mark in the 60-member assembly.

The NPP is set to form an alliance with the BJP to form a coalition government as BJP won two seats in the polls.